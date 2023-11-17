Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.76. 6,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 2,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Table Trac Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25.

Table Trac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

About Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

