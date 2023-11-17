Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2,173.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.
