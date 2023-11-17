Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

TAIT stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 25.62%.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Taitron Components by 13.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Taitron Components by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

