Talanx (ETR:TLX) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Talanx AG (ETR:TLX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €63.70 ($68.49) and last traded at €63.35 ($68.12). 169,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €62.60 ($67.31).

Talanx Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €60.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

