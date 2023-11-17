Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,525 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,487 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Target worth $72,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,516,000 after buying an additional 80,027 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Target by 24.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,098,079,000 after buying an additional 1,317,219 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.16.

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $129.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

