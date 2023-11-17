Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Tatton Asset Management Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of TAM opened at GBX 517.10 ($6.35) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 481.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 472.23. Tatton Asset Management has a twelve month low of GBX 385 ($4.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 540 ($6.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £312.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2,363.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.
Tatton Asset Management Company Profile
