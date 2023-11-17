Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TAM opened at GBX 517.10 ($6.35) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 481.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 472.23. Tatton Asset Management has a twelve month low of GBX 385 ($4.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 540 ($6.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £312.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2,363.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

