TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,129,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 5.03% of TEGNA worth $164,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 641.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $15.79 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.25%.

In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $497,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,768.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEGNA

About TEGNA

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.