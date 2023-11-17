Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.45.

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $90.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.98.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 20.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

