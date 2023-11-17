Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,697,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850,808 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.10% of Teradyne worth $188,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Teradyne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TER. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $91.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.98. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

