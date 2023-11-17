Tetra Tech, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Tetra Tech has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Tetra Tech has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

TTEK opened at $163.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $131.19 and a fifty-two week high of $173.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.31 and its 200 day moving average is $156.78.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TTEK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

