Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Robert W. Baird

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $172.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.00.

TTEK opened at $163.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $131.19 and a 1 year high of $173.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.78.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 6.05%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 109.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 92.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

