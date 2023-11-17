TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFIIGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$167.78.

TFII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TFI International from C$130.00 to C$127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$183.00 to C$191.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$121.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

TFI International Price Performance

TFII opened at C$159.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$165.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$159.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$133.66 and a 12-month high of C$188.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

