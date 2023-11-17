TFS Financial Co. (TFSL) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on December 13th

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%.

TFS Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years. TFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 513.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $13.38 on Friday. TFS Financial has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $75.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $68,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,836.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TFS Financial news, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $68,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,836.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 17,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $248,234.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 5,545.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in TFS Financial by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TFS Financial by 368.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

