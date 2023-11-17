The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) CEO Douglas A. Lindsay Purchases 50,000 Shares

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas A. Lindsay bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,207.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Aaron’s Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.23 million, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.31. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $525.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.10 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Aaron’s Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after buying an additional 398,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after buying an additional 44,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Aaron’s from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.16.
View Our Latest Report on Aaron’s
About Aaron’s
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aaron’s
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.