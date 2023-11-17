The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) CEO Douglas A. Lindsay Purchases 50,000 Shares

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas A. Lindsay bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,207.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.23 million, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.31. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $525.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.10 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after buying an additional 398,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after buying an additional 44,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Aaron’s from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.16.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

