The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,397 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bancorp by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TBBK. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.55. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $41.52.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. Analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,839.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,839.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,084.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $328,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

