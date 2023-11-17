The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.15. The company has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,824 shares of company stock worth $1,214,937. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

