The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 672.2% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.53. 312,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,931. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.96 and a 200 day moving average of $280.79.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

