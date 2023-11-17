The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 54.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 575,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698,621 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $112,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $122.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.48.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

