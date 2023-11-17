The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Cut by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 575,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698,621 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $112,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 94,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,444,000 after buying an additional 30,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.7 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $122.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $283.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

