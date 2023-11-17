The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $26.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RBLX has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of RBLX opened at $38.36 on Thursday. Roblox has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The business had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $258,739.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,838,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,488,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $258,739.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,838,602 shares in the company, valued at $305,488,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $83,835.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,969.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,200 shares of company stock worth $1,861,227 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 158.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 234.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,368,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,000 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

