The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $468.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $447.00 to $468.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $393.76.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $336.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $318.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $389.44. The company has a market cap of $109.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.