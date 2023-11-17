The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Bought by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 261,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,208.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 449.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE:THG opened at $119.66 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $148.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.01.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently -136.71%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

