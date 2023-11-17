The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,123,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 322,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.37% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $351,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPG. Macquarie cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.77. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

