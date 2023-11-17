The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $26.37 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29.
Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $790,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,726,000 after purchasing an additional 136,451 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
