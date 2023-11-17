The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.01

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.01 and last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 399547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at about $790,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,726,000 after acquiring an additional 136,451 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,736,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.



The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

