The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $16,268,800,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.3 %

PNC stock opened at $129.41 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $170.27. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

