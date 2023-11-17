The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Trimmed by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,189,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $2,714,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR opened at $157.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $161.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.53.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

