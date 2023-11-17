The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,992 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Southern worth $88,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 122.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,452,505. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.46. The stock has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

