The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98,681 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $91,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $1,484,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,757,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,516 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,448,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,392,000 after buying an additional 1,438,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,201,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,869,000 after buying an additional 1,427,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Shares of TD opened at $60.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.69 and a 1-year high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 49.05%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

