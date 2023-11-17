The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Citigroup lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $171.69 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

