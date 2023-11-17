The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Raised by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.6 %

DIS stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $172.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.