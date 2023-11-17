The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,530 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.3% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after acquiring an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 46,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $95.16 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $174.12 billion, a PE ratio of 73.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

