Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Shares Up 17.6%

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 112,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 94,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$41.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.83.

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.22 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Theralase Technologies

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

