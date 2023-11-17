Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.26

Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.
