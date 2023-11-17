Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Position Lifted by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 112,210 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after buying an additional 25,662 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.50. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $611.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $642.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.86 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TITN shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

