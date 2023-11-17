Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Issues Earnings Results

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.35%.
Tofutti Brands Stock Performance
TOFB stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Tofutti Brands has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.
About Tofutti Brands
