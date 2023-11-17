Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Issues Earnings Results

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.35%.

Tofutti Brands Stock Performance

TOFB stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Tofutti Brands has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.

About Tofutti Brands

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate wafers; ice cream sandwiches; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, dips, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products.

