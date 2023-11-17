Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $27.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.84. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

