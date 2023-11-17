Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $234.42.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $203.06 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.