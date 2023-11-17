TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.32% of TransDigm Group worth $158,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE TDG opened at $986.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $867.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $854.99. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $598.00 and a 12-month high of $1,013.08.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total value of $4,786,727.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,583 shares of company stock worth $37,340,540. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $997.54.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

