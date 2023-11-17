TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TDG. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,044.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $997.54.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $986.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $867.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $854.99. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $598.00 and a twelve month high of $1,013.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 28.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,583 shares of company stock valued at $37,340,540 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

