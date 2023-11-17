Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tremor International from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Tremor International from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Tremor International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tremor International by 1,610.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tremor International during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

TRMR stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32. Tremor International has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.79 million, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.78.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Tremor International had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $84.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Tremor International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

