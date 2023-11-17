Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $614,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,526 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $159.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.72. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

