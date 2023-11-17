Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 111 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,471,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,397,000 after buying an additional 27,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $379,738,000 after buying an additional 32,360 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. now owns 909,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,580,000 after buying an additional 74,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $266.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.90. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $353.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

