Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $276.12 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.15 and a 200 day moving average of $281.06. The company has a market capitalization of $200.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

