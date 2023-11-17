Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,461,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,166 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Trip.com Group worth $86,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $35.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $43.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

