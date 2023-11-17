TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.09

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 24000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

TriStar Gold Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$25.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

About TriStar Gold

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on various contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

