Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.73. Approximately 54,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 945,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 8,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $260,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,921.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,232,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,386 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,601,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,710,000 after purchasing an additional 882,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 576,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 315.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 496,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,687,000.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

