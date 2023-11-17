Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 1,056 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,456,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3,478.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882,581 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,854,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,832 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Up 0.4 %

Corning stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

