Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 1,170 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $25.75 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $54.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $741.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 2.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 24.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AEHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen purchased 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 186,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,516,957.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $35,955.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company's stock.

Aehr Test Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Featured Articles

