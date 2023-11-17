Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 1,426 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 24.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 766,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 151,741 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 514,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,343,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 202,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 382,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camtek alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CAMT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

Camtek Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $61.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.24. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $67.31.

About Camtek

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.