Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 1,426 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 24.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 766,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 151,741 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 514,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,343,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 202,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 382,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on CAMT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.
Camtek Stock Performance
NASDAQ CAMT opened at $61.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.24. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $67.31.
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
